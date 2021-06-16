Man wanted for questioning in New Orleans homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS, La. — New Orleans police are seeking assistance locating a person of interest in the ongoing investigation of a March 2021 homicide.

Police are looking to locate Harry Jwan Banks, 19 (pictured), who is believed to have knowledge relevant to the investigation. Banks is not currently wanted in relation to the investigation, but detectives wish to interview him.

Anyone with any information on the homicide or Banks’ whereabouts should contact NOPD Homicide Detective Eric Vilhelmsen at (504)658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.