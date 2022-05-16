NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department released an image of a man on Monday that may possess information in an ongoing cutting investigation that took place in the French Market Place on Sunday.

Person of Interest sought for questioning in French Market cutting incident on Sunday, May 15, 2022 (Photo: NOPD)

According to the report, the person of interest pictured was seen fleeing from the scene of an Aggravated Battery by Cutting shortly after the incident occurred.

The man was reportedly armed with what appeared to be a knife in his left hand.

The NOPD claimed the individual is currently not wanted on any known criminal charges, however, detectives feel he may have been involved in the incident or have information vital to the investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of this person of interest, please contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.