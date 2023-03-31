Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans man wanted by multiple law authorities, is in custody Friday (March 31) in St. Bernard Parish.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 33-year-old Tyree King, done with the help of the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit after the completion of an investigation.

The information revealed King was wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for armed robbery, and a parole violation, and by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for telephone harassment/obscene phone calls and stalking.

The initial investigation led to the discovery of crack cocaine and a Glock 26 .9mm with a switch used to turn it into a machine gun. In an attempt to evade police, King was located in Chalmette hiding out at a relative’s home.

King was arrested and booked into St. Bernard Parish Prison on charges of:

Illegal carrying of a firearm

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a machine gun

Possession of crack cocaine

Outstanding warrants out of Jefferson Parish, Orleans Parish, and Probation and Parole

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.