Man wanted for battery on Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is looking for an unknown subject (shown above) wanted for an aggravated battery incident that occurred on Saturday in the 700 block of Canal Street.

According to the police report, the incident was caught on surveillance cameras at 7:34 p.m. when the suspect allegedly struck a victim on the head with a gun and then fled the scene on a motorized scooter.

The alleged perpetrator was last seen headed toward the river on Common Street near the Carondelet Street intersection.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the pictured subject is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.