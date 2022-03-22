NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is wanted in New Orleans after police say he shot an employee at a tow yard during an argument in the Tulane-Gravier area.

On Tuesday, March 22, NOPD announced an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Javen N. Cole for his believed involvement in the incident.

According to the NOPD, the shooting happened on Friday, March 18 in the 1900 block of Canal Street.

An investigation revealed that shortly before 5:30 p.m., a 54-year-old man was attacked at the towing yard he was working at after getting into an argument with an unknown man, who detectives believe to be Cole.

Police say the worker tried to de-escalate the situation by returning onto the property and closing its gate. However, NOPD says Cole reportedly forced his way through the gate and into the tow yard, grabbing the victim at gunpoint.

As the two struggled, the suspect then shot the worker in the neck and ran away.

NOPD reports the investigation led detectives to identify Cole as the offender in the incident and have called for his arrest.

Cole is wanted on one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with any information on Cole’s whereabouts or the case is urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.