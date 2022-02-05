GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has obtained an arrest warrant for a New Orleans man accused of attacking a nurse last week.

According to police, 48-year-old Quincy Quinn knocked out an ICU nurse working at Ochsner Medical Center in Gretna last Thursday after an argument following the death of a relative.

Quinn was identified through a combination of Crimestoppers tips and witness testimony.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Quinn’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.