Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AMITE, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) is searching for a man who is accused of stealing from a vacant home in Amite.

TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis says the incident occurred on May 16 when a caretaker of a vacant home on Bellot Road saw 32-year-old Bradford Forrest allegedly driving a Toyota truck with two passengers inside and a furniture dolly from the home in the bed of the truck.

The caretaker later found other items outside the house and the backdoor open. He identified Forrest in a photo lineup.

Forrest faces charges of simple burglary.

Anyone with information about Forrest’s location can call Sergeant Jill Hutcheson at (985)-748-335, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245 or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa website.

