Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — Houma police are searching for a man who’s accused of running his girlfriend and her three children off road and into an electric pole and a home on Monday, Jan. 1.

The Houma Police Department reported officers responded to a call about a hit-and-run in the Glenwood Drive area.

At the scene, the victim explained to officers that during a domestic dispute, her boyfriend asked to be taken to his mother’s house. She was able to escape while on the way and made it to a vehicle with her small children.

She said her boyfriend, 31-year-old Treyon Marqui Williams, chased her in a vehicle and tried to run her off the road several times. Eventually, she crashed into an electric pole. She was hit again, which caused her to crash into a home with people inside.

Police said Williams left the scene before officers arrived. He’s currently wanted for nine counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, hit-and-run, reckless operation of a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information about where Williams may be can call the HPD at (985)-873-6371 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

