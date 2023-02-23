All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help to find 26-year-old Quentin Solete, in connection to damaging a car in the East.

Detectives say Solete and an unidentified victim were arguing in the 4800 block of Camelia Street Wednesday (Feb. 22), when Solete pulled out a gun and began firing shots at the victim.

She fled the scene in a vehicle, her car was hit with several times.

Now, Jordan is wanted on charges of aggravated criminal damage.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Solete or with information about this incident is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.