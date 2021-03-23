Man wanted by Sunset Police for attempted first-degree murder after injuring officer, fleeing scene

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Sunset Police are asking the public for help in finding a man wanted on a number of charges after he seriously injured a police officer with his vehicle and then fled the scene.

Jimmy Charles, Jr., was pulled over by Sunset Police on Feb. 6 at around 2 p.m. for multiple traffic violations, according to Maj. Peter Guidry. While attempting to arrest Charles, he fled the scene after seriously injuring one of the officers with the vehicle.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Charles, please contact Sunset Police at (337) 662-5555. A warrant is issued for Charles arrest for the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder of a police officer

Aggravated flight from an officer

Resisting an officer

Driving with a suspended license

Open container violation

Failure to stop

Expired motor vehicle inspection

Expired license plate

No proof of insurance

Switched license plate

Failure to register vehicle