Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After six people were killed in New Orleans within a five-hour time span, police have identified one person believed to be connected to the murder of a teenage boy.

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for 28-year-old Irving Allen in connection to a fatal shooting at a New Orleans East apartment complex on Thursday (April 20).

Detectives say sometime between 9 and 10 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to The Willows apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. It was there they found a teenage boy who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later determined to be 17-year-old Shawn Sims, just one of three teenage boys who were fatally shot Thursday evening.

We’re told Allen is known to drive an older-model Pontiac Grand Prix, bearing Texas license plate KNX0520. Police say he may have also cut his hair or shaved his beard since the photo provided was taken.

Anyone who knows where Allen is or has any information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the NOPD’s Homicide Section at 504-658-5300.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward. Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.