NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police identified a man and a car in connection to a Bourbon Street shooting that left another man wounded.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. in the 300 block of Bourbon Street on Sunday, June 4.

Responding officers reportedly found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Details on his condition weren’t released.

NOPD officials said the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras discarding a cowboy hat into a trash can. He then left the scene in what investigators said may be a black Volkswagen Jetta.

They said the car has blacked-out badging on the front and rear, dark tint, after-market wheels and green brake clippers.

Investigators also said the suspect’s name may be “Chad.”

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle can call NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504)-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

