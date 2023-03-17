NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in New Orleans East Friday (March 17th).

Reports show it happened at the intersection of I-10 Service Road and Crowder Boulevard in the West Lake Forest neighborhood around 2:10 p.m.

NOPD believes the man was walking in the area when he was gunned down. He died on the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The homicide remains under investigation. There are no updates on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide detectives at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

