Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sell a stolen motorcycle back to its owner in Kenner on Sunday, June 25.

Officials with the Kenner Police Department said Jeffrey Ramos-Sotelo unknowingly met with the motorcycle’s owner to sell it through Facebook Marketplace.

The owner had told Kenner police that the meeting was going to happen in the 300 block of West Esplanade.

When officers arrived on scene, KPD officials said Ramos-Sotelo left the scene on the motorcycle.

He entered the Grandlake subdivision where a witness told officers that he had gotten into the backseat of a vehicle. The vehicle stopped as it approached officers on Grandlake Bouelavrd. Ramos-Sotelo was arrested.

He was charged with possession of stolen property, aggravated flight from officers and traffic violations.

The driver of the vehicle, Joshwel Gonzales-Caminerd, was charged with principle to illegal possession of stolen property and obstruction of justice.

KPD officials said the motorcycle was found on the canal bank of the Platt canal.

