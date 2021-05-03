Man throws designer bag with over $7k in cash, drugs out of vehicle during police pursuit

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A recent police pursuit in Iberia Parish led to thousands of dollars in cash and drugs being thrown out of a vehicle in a designer handbag.

According to Fernest “Pacman” Martin with the Jeanerette Marshals Office, deputies responded to the corner of Main and Canal Streets in Jeanerete regarding a complaint of a man inside a parked Chrysler 300 using illegal drugs.

When they arrived, Martin said, they walked up to the vehicle and observed the driver, 25-year-old Lazin Lamarch McDaniel Jr. allegedly rolling what appeared to be a marijuana blunt cigar.

Lazin Lamarch McDaniel Jr.

He said when deputies advised McDaniel to unlock the doors, he put the vehicle in drive and drove away.

Martin said as deputies pursued him down Main Street, McDaniel made a right turn onto Trappey Street and slowed down.

At that point, according to Martin, a black and white designer Christian Dior bag containing approximately $4000 in cash and approximately 2 pounds of marijuana with a street value of approximately $3000 was allegedly thrown from the vehicle and recovered by deputies.

McDaniel evaded capture, Martin said, but an arrest warrant was obtained for violation of possession with intent to distribute SCH-I and flight from an officer.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the JMO at (337) 276-7556.