NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A suspected thief is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department after taking packages from a home in an Uptown neighborhood. Officers say the crime happened Wednesday, August 3, and was captured on surveillance cameras in the area.

According to the NOPD, officers have asked for the public’s help in locating the person they say reportedly drove up to the victim’s home in the 2300 block of Milan Street and took two packages from the front porch. The person then left the scene in a Dodge Minivan.

The man is described as a black man with, a thin build, having a fade haircut and a goatee. He was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and grey, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information or can identify this suspect is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.