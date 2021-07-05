Man surrenders after stand-off in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. — A nearly three hour stand-off in Slidell has ended peacefully.

It happened at the Stone Creek Apartment complex off of Old Spanish Trail around 6:00 Monday night.

Slidell Police received a call about loud music and possible guns. When officers arrived, the suspect initially came out of his second story apartment with two guns, but quickly went back inside and refused to come out.

Police briefly evacuated several surrounding apartments while they negotiated with the man to come out. A police spokesperson told WGNO News family members were also on scene to help police better understand the man they were working to convince to come out.

Around 9:00, the suspect surrendered with his hands up. SWAT quickly moved in and handcuffed him while other SWAT members went inside his apartment to make sure there he was alone.

Police confirm he was the only person inside of the apartment.

Several neighbors told WGNO the suspect has faced mental health challenges. Police and residents are thankful the stand-off ended peacefully.

“I’m so glad and grateful that he came out. Life is very valuable and I pray for everybody. This is a terrible time we’re going through right now. You don’t know what’s going through people’s heads. Stay vigilant and pray,” said one neighbor who did not want to be identified.

At this time, it’s unclear what charges the suspect will face.

A police spokesperson confirms the suspect will receive a mental health evaluation.