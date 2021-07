NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Pauger and North Derbigny Street.

On July 16, around 10:30 a.m officers were notified of the incident.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into shooting at Pauger and North Derbigny sts. Initial information shows a male victim having sustained a gunshot wound(s). pic.twitter.com/HvUG9h4hXX — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 16, 2021

Initial reports show a man sustained injuries from a gunshot.

