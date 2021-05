NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred during the evening hours on Saturday in the 3400 block of Louisa Street that left one person dead.

At about 11:37 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the shooting, and upon arrival located an adult male victim inside of a vehicle unresponsive and having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene.