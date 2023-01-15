ST. ROSE, La. (WGNO) — A man who claims he was running from police was rescued from a tree and then arrested in St. Charles Parish.

Deputies say the man had fled from a local agency in a vehicle on Interstate 310 in St. Rose.

At some point, the man was able to get into a dress and allegedly attempted to flag down drivers.

St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department rescued the man. He was quickly checked out and then taken into custody.

