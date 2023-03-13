NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after police say he was struck by a car on Airline Highway early Monday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department says shortly after 4:30 a.m., detectives were called to the intersection of Airline and Livingston Street, on the outer edge of the Hollygrove area. Initial reports indicated an unresponsive man near the intersection.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word yet on his identity.

Meanwhile, the NOPD continues to search for the driver accused of striking and killing the man. No vehicle description was provided, so police are relying heavily on tips from other drivers and other people who may have been in the area at the time of the crash.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the incident is urged to contact the NOPD.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

