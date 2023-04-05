All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 46-year-old Samuel Johnson, in connection to a theft incident.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday (April 3rd) when Johnson reportedly stole $1,000 worth of items from a Mid-City business.

Through investigation, detectives identified Johnson, pictured above, as the suspect in the investigation.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Latest Post:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.