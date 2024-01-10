NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was stabbed in New Orleans following a fight in Hollygrove on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The New Orleans Police Department reported the incident happened around 9 a.m. in the 8700 block of Belfast Street.

Officers said two men were fighting when one stabbed the other. The victim was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle and the suspect left the scene.

Further details weren’t released.

