NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help to find a man in connection with a robbery Wednesday (Feb. 15) in the Bywater.

Police say it happened near the intersection of Montegut and Dauphine Streets, at about 1:30 p.m. The suspect ran behind a woman while on the phone and allegedly grabbed her keys.

The suspect fled the scene in a sliver truck.

NOPD detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspect and vehicle, pictured below. The suspect is wanted for simple robbery.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the victim’s vehicle or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

