NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in the Little Woods area on Sunday (Feb. 19th).

Reports say it happened in the 14000 Beekman Rd around 9:56 p.m. A man showed up at a local hospital suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

There are no updates on his condition at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.