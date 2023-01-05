NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 20-year-old man who was sleeping in his car was shot twice during an attempted armed robbery, the New Orleans Police Department said Thursday (Jan. 5).

According to the NOPD, the incident happened in the 3400 block of Clara Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. Original reports indicated the shooting happened near the intersection of Louisiana and South Claiborne avenues, less than a quarter-mile away from the determined location.

A spokesperson with the police department says an unidentified male suspect approached the victim, who was asleep in his vehicle, and tapped on the window. The suspect then demanded the victim’s belongings.

When the victim tried to escape, detectives say the suspect reportedly fired gunshots, striking the victim twice in the leg. The suspect then ran away.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident and are searching for the suspect involved. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the NOPD’s Second District office at 504-658-6020.