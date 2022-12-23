NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting this evening that took place in the Warehouse District.

It happened in the 700 block of Baronne Street around 4:07 p.m.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist in this ongoing investigation is urged to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

