Man shot to death in New Orleans East, NOPD report

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is reported a fatal shooting on Wednesday that occurred on I-10 W near Exit 240B (Chef Highway / US 90) in New Orleans East.

Initial reports indicate a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the location.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

There is no further information is available at this time.