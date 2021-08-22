Man shot to death in New Orleans East apartment parking lot

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting that took place in an apartment complex parking lot in the 12300 block of North I-10 Service Road.

According to police, officers responded to a call of “shots fire,” shortly after 9 p.m., upon arrival they found a man shot inside of a vehicle.

Emergency medical technicians arrived and pronounced a 26-year-old man dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that can help solve this crime is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).