NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was shot in Lower Ninth Ward and later died on Friday, Nov. 10.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:13 p.m. in the 2300 block of Delery Street.

At the scene, police say they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

There have been no details on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD detectives at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

