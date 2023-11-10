NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was shot in Lower Ninth Ward and later died on Friday, Nov. 10.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:13 p.m. in the 2300 block of Delery Street.
At the scene, police say they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
There have been no details on a possible suspect or motive at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD detectives at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.
Latest Posts
- Bastion living community provides New Orleans veterans with homes
- Veterans Day deals: Free or discounted restaurant offers for veterans, active duty military
- I-55 to reopen next week after pileup in St. John Parish
- Man shot to death in Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood
- Louisiana gov.-elect plans for special session to redraw congressional map after court ruling
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.