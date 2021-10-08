Man shot to death in Gentilly

Around 10 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department responded to a shooting that happened at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Verbena Street.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Around 10 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department responded to a shooting that happened at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Verbena Street.

According to police, At around 9:48 p.m., officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting at the location. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 20-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

#NOPD is investigating a homicide by shooting that occurred at or near Gentilly and Franklin. Initial reports indicate there is one male victim suffering with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No further info is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/BLOPcCLTx5 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) October 8, 2021

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No additional details are currently available.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the decedent and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Homicide Unit detective Tanisha Sykes-Smith at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.