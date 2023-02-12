NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was gunned down Sunday night (Feb. 12) in the Desire neighborhood.

It happened on around 9:38 p.m. in the 3500 block of Ursula Spencer Way. Reports show a man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide is under investigation. There are no updates on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

