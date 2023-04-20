NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two men are dead following a shooting in the 9th Ward Thursday (April 20th).
The shooting happened at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tupelo Streets around 8:25 p.m. At the scene, police say they located two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
One of the men died on the scene and the other was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
There has not been any word yet on a possible suspect and motive. Both victim’s identities have not been released at this time.
The homicide remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
