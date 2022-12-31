NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is investigating a deadly shooting in the Mid-City area Saturday (Dec. 31st.)

According to NOPD reports, officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Conti Street and David Street around 11:00 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a crashed vehicle.

He was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The victim’s identify and official cause of death will be released after notification of next of kin.

At this time there is no information on a possible suspect or motive. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.