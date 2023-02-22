NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was taken to an area hospital after detectives say he was shot multiple times on I-10 in New Orleans on Wednesday.

The New Orleans Police Department says around 12:15 p.m., the victim, a 25-year-old man, was traveling east on I-10 near the highway’s Louisa Street exit. That’s where detectives say the man was struck several times by gunfire.

It was unclear who fired the shots in the early reports of the investigation.

The NOPD says the suspect miraculously still managed to drive himself to a nearby business where police and EMS were called. The man was then transported to an area hospital.

