NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that left a male victim suffering several gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 11:57 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 16). The victim was at the intersection of North Miro and Touro Street when a suspect walked up to him an opened fire.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS. At this time there are no updates on his condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist in this ongoing investigation is urged to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.