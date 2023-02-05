NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man has been wounded in a shooting incident in the Seventh Ward neighborhood.

Around 3:06 a.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields Ave. At the scene, officers said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

There are no updates on his condition at this time.

The incident is under investigation. Police did not release any information on a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.