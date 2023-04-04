NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded Tuesday afternoon.

The New Orleans Police Department says around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and Press Street. It was there detectives say a male victim was shot.

Details regarding the victim’s condition were unclear. More information is expected to be released as updates become available.

Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories