NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

According to NOPD, a man was shot to the body on I-610 East and St. Bernard.

Police reports indicate the victim and a passenger were driving when a verbal altercation occurred with the occupants of another vehicle.

The people in the other vehicle opened fire, striking the man.

According to police, the man drove himself to a local hospital to be treated.