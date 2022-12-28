NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded a man in the French Quarter Wednesday (Dec. 28th.)

According to NOPD reports, officers responded to a call around 1:47 p.m. regarding gunshots fired in the 800 block of Toulouse street at the intersection of Bourbon Street. When they arrived on the scene a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

There is no information on a possible suspect or motive The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

