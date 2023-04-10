NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was wounded after police say he was shot in a New Orleans East neighborhood Monday morning.

Around 10:45, the New Orleans Police Department was called to a home in the 4900 block of Maid Marion Drive. The location is steps away from Sherwood Forest Elementary School.

Details regarding what led up to the shooting were unclear, however, we’re told an adult male victim was shot in the leg. The victim’s wounds are considered non-fatal.

It’s unknown who fired the shot. The shooting remains under investigation by the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

