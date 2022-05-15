The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Westlake Forest area that left a man wounded Sunday.

NOPD said they responded to the call of an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 5100 block of Norgate Drive, just after 7 p.m.

When police got to the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition is not known at this time.

No further information is available as of now since this is an ongoing investigation.