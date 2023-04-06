NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was wounded after a shooting in New Orleans’ Seventh Ward on Thursday.

The New Orleans Police Department says around 1 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street.

It was there detectives found an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Details regarding the severity of the man’s wounds were unclear.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

