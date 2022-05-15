NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– A man is hospitalized after a shooting in Central City Sunday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police said the incident happened near the corner of Josephine Street and Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way and was called in at about 5:52.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition is not known at the moment.

The shooting is currently under investigation as there are no further details available.