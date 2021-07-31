Man shot multiple times at apartment complex shooting in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Slidell Police reported a shooting incident at The Lofts at Canterbury apartment complex on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:20pm, officers responded to a report of several gunshots in the parking lot of The Lofts at Canterbury located at 301 Spartan Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was sent to a hospital where his condition is unknown, at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or the Slidell Police Department at 985-643-3131.