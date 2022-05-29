NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– NOPD is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the St. Roch neighborhood.

The New Orleans Police Department said the incident happened near the intersection of Elysian Fields Ave. and Agriculture St.

Officers said a man was found on the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but there is currently no update on his condition.

No further information is available at this time.