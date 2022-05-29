NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– NOPD is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the St. Roch neighborhood.
The New Orleans Police Department said the incident happened near the intersection of Elysian Fields Ave. and Agriculture St.
Officers said a man was found on the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but there is currently no update on his condition.
No further information is available at this time.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.