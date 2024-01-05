NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was shot and killed on Bourbon Street in the Marigny on Friday, Jan. 5.

The New Orleans Police Department reported the fatal shooting was confirmed around 1:42 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon and Kerlerec streets.

A man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details weren’t released.

Earlier this week, the NOPD released its end-of-the-year crime statistics for 2023. Data showed that murders were down by 28% last year.

