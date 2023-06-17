NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) reported one person died and a 14-year-old was wounded in two separate shootings, just over a mile away from each other.

NOPD officers said they responded to a call of shots fired around 6:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Woodland Drive. When they arrived, an 18-year-old man was found on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe a confrontation in the 5600 block of Tullis Drive prompted the shooting.

About 40 minutes later, NOPD officials said police responded to reports of another shooting in the 4800 block of Tullis Drive. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital.

Police are trying to determine if the two shootings are related. They said the shooting on Woodland Drive may have been a secondary scene to the shooting on Tullis Drive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victims’ identities after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

