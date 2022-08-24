NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in Central City Wednesday left a man dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident was called in just after 10:30 a.m.

The NOPD says they responded to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street on reports of a shooting in the area. The call then changed to a homicide after they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call NOPD Sixth District officers at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.