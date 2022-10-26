NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in the West Lake Forest area Wednesday (Oct. 26).

According to the NOPD, at about 3:13 p.m., officers responded to the 6600 block of Coveview Court and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The are no further details available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.